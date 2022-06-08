Watch
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Kansas City-area

Posted at 10:25 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 23:25:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in the Kansas City area until 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Counties included in the watch are Johnson, Miami, Leavenworth and Wyandotte in Kansas.

In Missouri, Cass, Clay, Platte and Jackson counties are included, among others.

During this time, tornadoes and hail are possible and strong winds up to 75 MPH are likely.

