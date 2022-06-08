National Weather Service: EF-2 tornado tracked 9 miles near Buckner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second tornado that struck in the Kansas City area during the early morning Wednesday was more powerful, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

The tornado that struck northeast Jackson County near Buckner was an EF-2 with estimated wind speeds of 115 mph, according to an assessment from the National Weather Service damage survey team.

It tracked along US 24 for nine miles with a maximum width of 200 yards.

That tornado was separate from the EF-1 tornado that tracked for 14 miles along 95th Street in Johnson and Jackson counties.

—