National Weather Service: EF-2 tornado tracked 9 miles near Buckner

Elsea Smith Road House.JPG
Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41
Storm damage to a home on Elsea Smith Road east of Independence caused by storms on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Elsea Smith Road House.JPG
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 16:26:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second tornado that struck in the Kansas City area during the early morning Wednesday was more powerful, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.

The tornado that struck northeast Jackson County near Buckner was an EF-2 with estimated wind speeds of 115 mph, according to an assessment from the National Weather Service damage survey team.

It tracked along US 24 for nine miles with a maximum width of 200 yards.

That tornado was separate from the EF-1 tornado that tracked for 14 miles along 95th Street in Johnson and Jackson counties.

