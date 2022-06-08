Watch
PHOTOS: Storms roll through Kansas City, leave damage behind

A line of severe storms - some of which produced tornado warnings - left damage to parts of Johnson County, Kansas, and areas north of the Missouri River during the early morning hours of June 8, 2022.

Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.40.26 AM.png
Damage to the Wind River Lodge Apartment Complex in Lenexa, Kansas, from storms on June 8, 2022.Photo by: Taylor Hemness/KSHB 41
storm2.jpeg
An uprooted tree and other limbs and branches fell on or near houses near Bannister and Wornall roads overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News
storm1.jpeg
An uprooted tree and other limbs and branches fell on or near houses near Bannister and Wornall roads overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News
95 and Chadwick.jpg
Residents work to clear roadway filled with downed trees from storms that moved through an area near 95th Street and Chadwick Street on June 8, 2022 in Prairie Village, Kansas.Photo by: Matthew Waggoner/KSHB 41
LenexaDamage2.jpeg
Damage to a business from storms on June 8, 2022 in Lenexa, Kansas.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
Oak Park Mall.jpeg
Downed trees litter the roadways near Oak Park Mall on June 8, 2022, in Overland Park/Lenexa, Kansas.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
96th and Mohawk.jpg
Tree damage along 96th Street in Prairie Village on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.Photo by: KSHB
97th St Prairie Village.jpg
Tree damage along 97th Street in Prairie Village on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.Photo by: KSHB
95th and Holmes.jpg
Storm debris near 95th Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
97th and Mission.jpg
Tree damage in Johnson County, Kansas, from storms that moved through the Kansas City area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.Photo by: KSHB
95th and Belinder Damage.jpeg
Tree damage associated with storms that moved through the Kansas City area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.Photo by: Courtesy Grant Hanaway
Northland Storm damage.jpg
Report of damage associated with storms early on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.Photo by: User submited.
PV timelapse screen shot.png
Screen shot taken from video of a timelapse of a storm that moved through the Kansas City area early in the morning on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 near Prairie Village, Kansas.Photo by: Courtesy Sadiel Ruiz.
LenexaDamage1.jpeg
Damage to a business from storms on June 8, 2022 in Lenexa, Kansas.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
Screen Shot 2022-06-08 at 3.11.34 AM.png
Damage to an apartment car port from storms on June 8, 2022 in Lenexa, Kansas.Photo by: Courtesy Sebastian Canelo
95th and Holmes2.jpeg
Tree damage from storms on June 8, 2022, near 95th Street and Holmes Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
95th and Holmes1.jpeg
Tree damage from storms on June 8, 2022, near 95th Street and Holmes Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.Photo by: Jordan Betts/KSHB 41

