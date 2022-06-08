PHOTOS: Storms roll through Kansas City, leave damage behind

Share Facebook

Damage to the Wind River Lodge Apartment Complex in Lenexa, Kansas, from storms on June 8, 2022. Taylor Hemness/KSHB 41

An uprooted tree and other limbs and branches fell on or near houses near Bannister and Wornall roads overnight in Kansas City, Missouri. Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News

Residents work to clear roadway filled with downed trees from storms that moved through an area near 95th Street and Chadwick Street on June 8, 2022 in Prairie Village, Kansas. Matthew Waggoner/KSHB 41

Damage to a business from storms on June 8, 2022 in Lenexa, Kansas. Jordan Betts/KSHB 41

Downed trees litter the roadways near Oak Park Mall on June 8, 2022, in Overland Park/Lenexa, Kansas. Jordan Betts/KSHB 41

Tree damage along 96th Street in Prairie Village on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. KSHB

Tree damage along 97th Street in Prairie Village on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. KSHB

Storm debris near 95th Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Jordan Betts/KSHB 41

Tree damage in Johnson County, Kansas, from storms that moved through the Kansas City area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. KSHB

Tree damage associated with storms that moved through the Kansas City area on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Courtesy Grant Hanaway

Report of damage associated with storms early on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. User submited.

Screen shot taken from video of a timelapse of a storm that moved through the Kansas City area early in the morning on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 near Prairie Village, Kansas. Courtesy Sadiel Ruiz.

Damage to a business from storms on June 8, 2022 in Lenexa, Kansas. Jordan Betts/KSHB 41

Damage to an apartment car port from storms on June 8, 2022 in Lenexa, Kansas. Courtesy Sebastian Canelo

Tree damage from storms on June 8, 2022, near 95th Street and Holmes Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Jordan Betts/KSHB 41

