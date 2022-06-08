Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado tracked 14 miles through Kansas City area

Lees Summit Funnel.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Jay Phillips
Greenwood, Missouri, resident Jay Phillips captured an apparent funnel cloud over Lee's Summit on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Lees Summit Funnel.png
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 14:05:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preliminary indications from the National Weather Service indicate a tornado tracked for 14 miles in the early morning hours Wednesday through Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

RELATED | Tornado-warned storms leave trees down, structures damaged

An assessment later Wednesday morning by a National Weather Service damage survey team, which was announced on social media shortly after 12:30 p.m., determined that an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 mph struck overnight.

The tornado tracked 14 miles from the Overland Park, Lenexa, Leawood area across the state line and toward eastern Jackson County, including the Lee's Summit area.

It had a maximum width of 125 yards.

“These results are preliminary, we will have more information by this afternoon,” the National Weather Service said via Twitter.

Emergency management officials from across the region were assessing the timing and effectiveness of warning systems, some of which didn't trigger until after the suspected tornado had passed.

PHOTO GALLERY | Storms roll through Kansas City, leave behind damage

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock