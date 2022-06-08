National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado tracked 14 miles through Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Preliminary indications from the National Weather Service indicate a tornado tracked for 14 miles in the early morning hours Wednesday through Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

An assessment later Wednesday morning by a National Weather Service damage survey team, which was announced on social media shortly after 12:30 p.m., determined that an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 100 mph struck overnight.

**Preliminary results**

Johnson County KS and Jackson County MO



EF1 Tornado

100mph max winds

Track was 14 miles long

125 yard maximum width



These results are preliminary, we will have more information by this afternoon. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

The tornado tracked 14 miles from the Overland Park, Lenexa, Leawood area across the state line and toward eastern Jackson County, including the Lee's Summit area.

It had a maximum width of 125 yards.

“These results are preliminary, we will have more information by this afternoon,” the National Weather Service said via Twitter.

Emergency management officials from across the region were assessing the timing and effectiveness of warning systems, some of which didn't trigger until after the suspected tornado had passed.