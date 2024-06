KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in the KSHB 41 viewing area until 11 p.m. Saturday.

The watch was issued in Linn County, Kansas, and Bates and Henry counties in Missouri.

The storm could produce hail and damaging wind gusts, with slim tornado chances.

KSHB 41 News will keep you up to date with the latest information.

