KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in central and eastern Missouri Friday until 9 p.m.

In the KSHB 41 viewing area, the severe thunderstorm threat is impacting Saline and Linn counties and is expected to end by 7 p.m.

NWS says the storm front is heading east and that hail and strong winds are expected.

KSHB 41 News will keep you informed as any developments occur.

