Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Weather Service says Kansas City in high fire weather danger from noon to 7 p.m. Friday

Red flag warning
KSHB/Wes Peery
Red flag warning
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:47:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, advising large portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City area, not to burn in open areas.

According to the organization's website, the warning will be in effect from 12 to 7 p.m. as high winds, dry weather and low humidity create dangerous burning conditions. The weather service is strongly encouraging counties south of U.S. Highway 56 not to build fires.

The website notes wind speeds will likely reach 35-45 miles per hour, and humidity will remain between 20% and 30%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock