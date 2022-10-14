National Weather Service says Kansas City in high fire weather danger from noon to 7 p.m. Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning, advising large portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the Kansas City area, not to burn in open areas.

According to the organization's website , the warning will be in effect from 12 to 7 p.m. as high winds, dry weather and low humidity create dangerous burning conditions. The weather service is strongly encouraging counties south of U.S. Highway 56 not to build fires.

The website notes wind speeds will likely reach 35-45 miles per hour, and humidity will remain between 20% and 30%.

