National World War I Museum and Memorial open for Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Memorial Day, the World War I Museum and Memorial has multiple free events and discounted admission.

Here are thefree eventsas planned:

10:00 AM - Memorial Day Ceremony in the Memorial Courtyard

There will be a public program with dignitaries and a keynote address from Lt. General (Ret.) Wendy M. Masiello.



12:00 PM - Memorial Day Bell Tolling Ceremony in the Memorial Courtyard

A bell-tolling ceremony will commemorate the men and women who died in service.



2:00 PM - Walk of Honor Dedication and Ribbon Cutting

The memorial has moved the granite bricks originally in front of the memorial to the sides. This is in an effort to preserve and maintain the bricks for years to come.

There have also been updates to the main gallery exhibit and there is a new exhibit called Sacred Service. It walks through the faith leaders who served during the war and how they handled the war on and off the battlefield.

The museum is open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Memorial Day. It is half-priced general admission and active duty military, veterans and spouses/dependents get in free with ID.

