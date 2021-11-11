National WWI Museum and Memorial honors veterans in person for Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veterans Day at the National WWI Museum and Memorial began with a heartwarming standing ovation for Command Sgt. Major David Clark, who reminded everyone in the auditorium to reflect.

"The 4.7 million Americans that raised their right-hand during WWI and served our country, why did they fight? Why did they go? Think about that," Clark, who spent seven combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, said.

Packed inside that ceremony sat Carol Turner, whose father is a WWII veteran. Her husband and son are also veterans.

"2% of this country keeps the rest of us doing whatever the heck we want, and today is the day we let everybody know we are paying attention," Carol said.

She pays attention to what veterans, like her husband Dan Turner, have done in service to the U.S.

"I did very little, but I did my best," Dan said modestly.

To give back an ounce of what service members give, 13 cars were donated to 13 veterans through Cars4Heroes, on the north lawn Thursday afternoon.

Specialist Daniel Davidson, his wife and four-kids were there as the keys to their car were handed over.

"Speechless! I'll probably cry a little bit later," Davidson said.

Blown away by the kindness, the Davidson's want to donate the car that broke down on them, to help pay it forward for someone else.

"It broke down and the life insurance that we lost from our first kid, we lost a kid a while back and we used the life insurance to help us out getting a car, used it [the car] for the police academy and her work needs and we just felt like it was meant to give back, that way his sacrifice is going towards something," Daniel said.

