Natural gas rates to increase for Spire customers in Missouri

Chris Morrison
The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings October 13 and 18 to review Spire’s requested rate increase.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:56:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spire East and Spire West customers in Missouri will see natural gas rates increase under a filing that takes effect on Nov. 29, the company announced Tuesday.

The new filing reflects estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor.

The ACA factor is a mechanism that tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.

Spire East residential customers currently pay $0.60 per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) of natural gas, which will increase to $0.71 per Ccf under the new filing.

Residential customers of Spire West currently pay $0.79 per Ccf of natural gas and the rate will increase to $0.92 per Ccf.

The cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers generally makes up 50% to 55% of a customer’s total monthly natural gas bill.

The wholesale cost of natural gas, which is the cost a natural gas company must pay its suppliers for natural gas, is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

