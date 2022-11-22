Natural gas rates to increase for Spire customers in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spire East and Spire West customers in Missouri will see natural gas rates increase under a filing that takes effect on Nov. 29, the company announced Tuesday.

The new filing reflects estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and a change in the company’s Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor.

The ACA factor is a mechanism that tracks any over-collection or under-collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12-month period. The net over- or under-collected balances are subsequently either refunded or collected the next year.

Spire East residential customers currently pay $0.60 per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) of natural gas, which will increase to $0.71 per Ccf under the new filing.

Residential customers of Spire West currently pay $0.79 per Ccf of natural gas and the rate will increase to $0.92 per Ccf.

The cost of natural gas from wholesale suppliers generally makes up 50% to 55% of a customer’s total monthly natural gas bill.

The wholesale cost of natural gas, which is the cost a natural gas company must pay its suppliers for natural gas, is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

