Navy's Blue Angels arrive in Kansas City ahead of air show

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels arriving on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the New Century Aircenter in Gardner, Kansas ahead of the 2021 Kansas City Air Show.
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:12:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The arrival of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels at an airport looks just a little bit different than the normal commercial airplane.

The Blue Angels arrived Thursday morning at New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas, ahead of this weekend’s Kansas City Air Show.

As part of their arrival, the six planes flew in formation above the runway prior to landing.

The Blue Angels will be joined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as part of this weekend’s air show.

More information about the 2021 KC Airshow is available on the event’s website.

