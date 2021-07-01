Navy's Blue Angels arrive in Kansas City ahead of air show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The arrival of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels at an airport looks just a little bit different than the normal commercial airplane.

The Blue Angels arrived Thursday morning at New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas, ahead of this weekend’s Kansas City Air Show.

As part of their arrival, the six planes flew in formation above the runway prior to landing.

The Blue Angels will be joined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as part of this weekend’s air show.