Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thunderbirds, Blue Angels join forces for KC Air Show

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
James Rowland/Courtesy of the KC Air Show
For the first time in 14 years, the official air demonstration team of the U.S. Air Force will appear in the skies above Kansas City in 2022. Kansas City Air Show Charities announced Friday that the Thunderbirds, “America’s Ambassadors in Blue,” will take part in next year’s Kansas City Air Show.
Thunderbirds.jpg
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 17:13:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this weekend for the first time in the Kansas City area.

The KC Air Show announced Monday that the two aerobatic teams joining forces are due to a late scheduling change.

“This last-minute addition will allow the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels to be seen together in a one-time civilian produced air show that is normally not possible,” KC Air Show Director Kerry Floyd said in a news release.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute team and the U.S. Marines AV-8Bs also are expected to perform.

The KC Air Show will be held July 3- 4 at New Century Air Center in southern Johnson County.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the KC Air Show website.

The Thunderbirds also will perform at the 2022 KC Air Show, organizers announced earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!