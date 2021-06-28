Thunderbirds, Blue Angels join forces for KC Air Show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this weekend for the first time in the Kansas City area.

The KC Air Show announced Monday that the two aerobatic teams joining forces are due to a late scheduling change.

“This last-minute addition will allow the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels to be seen together in a one-time civilian produced air show that is normally not possible,” KC Air Show Director Kerry Floyd said in a news release.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute team and the U.S. Marines AV-8Bs also are expected to perform.

The KC Air Show will be held July 3- 4 at New Century Air Center in southern Johnson County.

