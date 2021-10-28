Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NB Interstate 35 closed at Interstate 635 after crash involving semi

items.[0].image.alt
Kansas City Scout
i-635 and 35 crash
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 11:54:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed at Interstate 635 in Overland Park due to a crash involving a semi.

Video appeared to show a tractor-trailer had tipped onto its side.

Emergency crews were at the scene blocking the interstate and providing medical assistance.

Authorities said the semi driver suffered a head injury.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at two points: Johnson Drive and Antioch Road.

It's unclear if Thursday's rainy weather played a role in the crash.

Find the latest traffic information here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage