NB Interstate 35 closed at Interstate 635 after crash involving semi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed at Interstate 635 in Overland Park due to a crash involving a semi.

Video appeared to show a tractor-trailer had tipped onto its side.

Emergency crews were at the scene blocking the interstate and providing medical assistance.

Authorities said the semi driver suffered a head injury.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at two points: Johnson Drive and Antioch Road.

It's unclear if Thursday's rainy weather played a role in the crash.

