NB US 169 to close Saturday for ‘urgent’ bridge repairs

McKenzie Nelson
Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 26, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway will be closed Saturday at NW Barry Road.

The agency cited “urgent” bridge repair as the need for the total closure. The damage was caused by a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in which the driver left the scene.

The closure is set to begin at 6 a.m. Saturday. Crews hope to have the highway back open by 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the crash and driver on Aug. 24 should contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 816-622-0800.

