NBA Champion has advice for players in Super Bowl 56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown High School star, 1998 NBA first-round draft pick Tyronn Lue grew up a St. Louis Rams fan.

“I [still] root for the Chiefs — they’re my second team,” Lue said.

Before Lue took his talents to Raytown as one of the best high school payers in the Kansas City metro, he spent his formative years in Mexico, Missouri. At that time, the Rams were in St. Louis.

“When I went to high school in Kansas City, I started to like the Royals and the Chiefs,” he said.

Even though KC isn't in the Super Bowl and the Rams have moved to Los Angeles, Lue has simple advice to those playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“I think, just play your game," he said. "You’ve come to a point in the season, you’ve done everything. You know what’s to be expected, offensively, defensively. You understand what you have to do, so you just go out and do it.”

When asked what Lue, 43, would tell his 20-year-old self when he was playing for a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, he said he "wouldn't do it over again."

“I think I was prepared. I studied the film. I understood what I had to do," Lue said. "When I went up against Allen Iverson, I know people talk about the step over, but I knew every move he made. Every counter he was going to make.”

Lue may be known for basketball, but he said spending time on the football field formed him into a better player on the court.

“I played football. I played quarterback, and I was pretty good," he said. "I think that’s what made me a tough basketball player. Being gritty on the football field and carrying it over to the basketball game.”

His football prowess even gained the attention of Nebraska then-head coach Tom Osborne, who encouraged him to walk on and play for the Cornhuskers.

But basketball was always his passion.

Lue is currently the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. And while the Clippers are off on Sunday, he plans to attend the big game at SoFi Stadium.

