NBC: Craig Melvin to replace Hoda Kotb on "Today Show"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Craig Melvin will replace NBC "Today" Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb when she leaves the show on January 10, 2025, according to a story on the network's website.

Melvin, a news anchor of “TODAY” and a co-host of the 3rd hour of “TODAY,” made the announcement on the show Thursday morning.

“I am beyond excited and grateful,” Melvin said on the air. “I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings and this is the latest in a long line of blessings.”

Kotb will remain as co-anchor early next year.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new,” the story states.

Kotb has co-anchored the show with Savannah Guthrie since early 2018, becoming the first all-female anchor team.