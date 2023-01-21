Watch Now
NBC News: FBI investigating cybercriminal attack on Sen. Moran

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) speaks during a hearing before the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of Senate Appropriations Committee May 10, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 16:28:40-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating an attack last month made by “cybercriminals” against the campaign of Sen. Jerry Moran (R - Kansas).

In a December filing with the Federal Elections Commission, Moran for Kansas campaign treasurer Timothy Gottschalk wrote that the campaign had identified two instances of “fraudulent activity” on Oct. 25 and Nov. 14, 2022.

The two wire transactions totaled roughly $690,000.

The campaign first notified the Republic County, Kansas, Sheriff’s office, which transferred the investigation to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. From there, the FBI became involved.

In a statement to NBC News, campaign spokesperson Tom Brandt said the campaign is working to recover the money.

“Cybercriminals targeted the accounting firm employed by Moran for Kansas and money was wired to fraudulent bank accounts,” Brandt said. “As soon as a discrepancy was realized, it was reported to law enforcement. We are currently pursuing all avenues available to recover the money and there is an ongoing investigation with the FBI.”


