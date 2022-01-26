NBC News: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer set to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NBC News reported Wednesday morning that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire.

Born in San Francisco in 1938, Breyer is the oldest member of the nation’s highest court. He was originally appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

His retirement is the first opening on the court since the 2020 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

White House spoksperson Jen Psaki tweeted that the White House had no additional information to share Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

