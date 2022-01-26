Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NBC News: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer set to retire

items.[0].image.alt
Erin Schaff/AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Breyer could glide into retirement as the author of two of the Supreme Court's biggest cases this year. Or the 82-year-old liberal justice could reason that his pragmatic, collaborative approach to judging has never been more needed on the high court and decide to stick around. What will Breyer do? (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
Supreme Court Breyer Retire
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:06:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NBC News reported Wednesday morning that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire.

Born in San Francisco in 1938, Breyer is the oldest member of the nation’s highest court. He was originally appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

His retirement is the first opening on the court since the 2020 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

White House spoksperson Jen Psaki tweeted that the White House had no additional information to share Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!