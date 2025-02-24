'NBC Nightly News' anchor Lester Holt to step down in coming months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt informed colleagues Monday he plans to step down from the anchor chair in the coming months.

Holt said he plans to shift his focus to a dedicated full-time role at "Dateline," long Holt’s second home.

“After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of Nightly News,” Holt said in a letter to colleagues Monday. “It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.”

Holt said he plans to continue anchoring through the start of summer 2025.

“I’m excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of Dateline NBC, but for the first time in a full-time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting Dateline hours on subjects I care deeply about,” Holt wrote. “I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at Dateline as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places.”

