Neuro Diverse City in Northland helps connect neurodivergent teens, adults

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We have discovered so many great stories at our Let's Talk events!

When we came to Parkville, I met Molly Maher. She wanted us to know about the group she started, KC Advocacy Group.

NDC in Northland Helps Connect Neurodivergent Teens and Adults

I went to hear more about this group and discovered the place where they meet and a growing community.

On Wednesday nights, in a space in Zona Rosa, you can feel the energy. You'll find cards, coloring, conversation and connection. Neuro Diverse City (NDC) is a free social recreation center for teens and adults who are neurodivergent.

"Neurodivergent is kind of a broad term for range of of different ways that people think and interface with the world so anything from Autism to Down Syndrome to developmental disabilities, low intellectual functioning, and so it encapsulates that whole wide range population," said Jeffrey Janey, executive director of Northland Connections which runs NDC.

"You can make friends, and you can have a community of your own that you didn't know you could have," said Lara Noack. I asked Gary Scott Jr. what he loved about NDC. "Talk to people and I talk to people every week."

"It's a place where people with disabilities can come and just relax and just be themselves and enjoy company of one another," said Molly Maher.

The staff at NDC says you can see the community growing beyond these four walls.

"This is a really good place and they'll meet me as a friend," said Gary Scott Jr.

"And this is a space where they can come unmasked, relax, and just be themselves and that's what the beauty of this place is," said Janey. "A lot of these folks had a history of not being understood by the general population, by society. A lot of them have experienced rejection at school, bullying at school, rejection at the work place, and so this is a place they can come and just be themselves and be accepted for who they are."

"This place is like family, and you're always welcome here with open arms. We'd love to have you and be a part of our group," said Maher.

Molly comes to NDC for "KC Advocacy Group" which meets the first Tuesday of every month. Maher said she started the group about a year ago for people with developmental disabilities. She said it came from an idea she had that she knew could help others. "It's just advocating and supporting one another and teaching them how to advocate for themselves," she said.

"Like if they wanted to come here, or if they wanted to go do something or something that they want, they can speak up and say, 'this is what I want', or 'this is what I need from you'. And that's huge, to speak their mind and speak from the heart."

Molly hopes the KC Advocacy Group continues to grow and help more people in a group that feels like family, much like the NDC.

Jake Weller | KSHB Neurodivergent Teens and Adults

"We all feel safe with each other, because we're all like each other and it does feel like friendship and family even if we've never met each other," said Noack.

NDC or NeuroDiverseCity is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can check their calendars for different activities and again it is free!

KC Advocacy Group meets there the first Tuesday of every month from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

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