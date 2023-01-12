NEA grant funds Kansas City's Charlotte Street artist residency program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based Charlotte Street, an incubator for the area’s artistic community, is celebrating a recent grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

This month, the NEA awarded a $35,000 grant to Charlotte Street to support the organization’s artist residency programs.

The program provides visual artists, writers and performing artists a space to build community, connections and experiment. The space is free and accessible 24 hours a day.

“It’s been a big change because my husband is an artist and we both work out of studios in our house, so it can get a little cramped in there,” painter Celina Curry said. “Having a space outside of the home that I don’t have to pay anything extra for is a big deal for me.”

The NEA awarded 1,251 “Grants for Arts” projects totaling $28.8 million across the country.

