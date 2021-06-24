Watch
Nearly 100 people remain missing in Florida building collapse

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Part of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 24, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. — Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami.

The collapse in the community of Surfside killed at least one person and trapped others in rubble and twisted metal.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continued to look for more.

Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m. The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died.

It's not clear what caused the structure to fail.

