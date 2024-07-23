Nearly 500 kayaks, canoes paddle from Kaw Point to St. Charles for annual MR340 river race

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire.

—

The 19th annual Missouri American Water MR340 race kicked off from Kaw Point Park Tuesday morning.

The race consists of more than 650 paddlers in kayaks, canoes and other nonmotorized boats. Paddlers spend four days on the Missouri River, traveling 340 miles from Kansas City to St. Charles.

THIS AM: nearly 700 racers (around 500 kayaks/canoes) will take off from Kaw Point for a 340mi race on the Missouri River. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/SBnrIHjhi4 — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) July 23, 2024

“The Missouri American Water MR340 race brings awareness to the importance of our rivers, specifically as reliable sources of drinking water for millions throughout the state,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “As the water service provider for one in four Missourians, our team is dedicated to the delivery of safe and clean water now and for future generations.”

The race benefits Missouri River Relief and the Lewis and Clark Boathouse and Museum.

KSHB 41 News reporter Claire Bradshaw spoke with a few racers before they took off at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"We have been working out the kinks for the last year," said Eleanor Lahr, of Montana. "We did a long race together last summer, and we've been trying to figure everything out. Now, we're going to go for it and hope for the best."

"I'm feeling prepared but not ready. Don't know what I'm looking for. I've never done an ultra-athletic thing in my life," said Larry Hanson, of the Northland. "Just looking forward to the feeling of camaraderie and the challenge."

"The river conditions look really good. The weather conditions look really good," said racer Dustin Murphy. "So barring anything unexpected, I think it should be a pretty good year. Just hopefully can get down river far enough today to make it easier tomorrow."

The 2023 MR340 ended early due to river and weather conditions. The river level rose, there was an increase in driftwood and debris, and storms forced racers off the river.

They’re off! This is from right at 7am. Now they’ll spend the few days paddling for St. Charles MO. pic.twitter.com/7BLiBjaGUQ — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) July 23, 2024

—