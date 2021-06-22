Nebraska Furniture Mart announces wage increases for warehouse staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nebraska Furniture Mart announced pay increases for warehouse staff on Tuesday.

The increase will be available to both new and existing staff.

“Nebraska Furniture Mart’s goal is to be the employer of choice in each of our markets,” HR director Megan Berry Barlow said in a release. “Our new higher wages will help us achieve this goal, along with a 7% annual raise potential, a great benefits package and a unique, fun work culture.”

Existing staff will receive a minimum of a 9% pay increase.

Newly hired staff will start at an hourly pay of $18.30 to $22.77 based on experience.

Anyone interested in joining the warehouse staff can browse openings online.