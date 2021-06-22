Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska Furniture Mart announces wage increases for warehouse staff

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Keegan
Retail superstore Nebraska Furniture Mart is hosting its first ever virtual hiring fair to fill 70 new job openings at the company's Kansas City, Kansas, warehouse.
nebraska furniture mart.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 10:09:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nebraska Furniture Mart announced pay increases for warehouse staff on Tuesday.

The increase will be available to both new and existing staff.

“Nebraska Furniture Mart’s goal is to be the employer of choice in each of our markets,” HR director Megan Berry Barlow said in a release. “Our new higher wages will help us achieve this goal, along with a 7% annual raise potential, a great benefits package and a unique, fun work culture.”

Existing staff will receive a minimum of a 9% pay increase.

Newly hired staff will start at an hourly pay of $18.30 to $22.77 based on experience.

Anyone interested in joining the warehouse staff can browse openings online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!