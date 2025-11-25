KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

If you or someone you know is in need of a Thanksgiving meal, KSHB 41 has the information on Turkey Tuesday giveaways.

Need a Thanksgiving meal? 2025 Turkey Tuesday giveaways

The Know Joey? Foundation

On Tuesday, The Know Joey? Foundation will be handing out more than 1,000 turkeys and canned goods in Missouri and Kansas.

Missouri location:

Linwood YMCA at 3800 Linwood Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri

9 a.m. to Noon

Kansas location:

Clippin to Please at 3211 State Ave, Kansas City, Kansas

9 a.m. to Noon

"Two states, one love. Two locations, one mission," said Angela Evans.

People need to register to receive. If you didn’t do it online, you can register in-person by bringing a photo ID.

Anointed House of Glory Church

The Anointed House of Glory Church in partnership with Jack Stack BBQ will be handing out around 100 Thanksgiving meals. It is first come, first serve.

10 a.m. until they run out at 13423 Charlotte St., Martin City, Missouri.

“We’re including fully-cooked Jack Stack smoked turkeys. And with the smoked turkeys, Jack Stacks has the sides. Green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy and a salad. And I have other donors involved that we're going to have rolls and pumpkin pie,” said Pastor Darwin Neal. “Every day is the day of Thanksgiving, as long as people have the right motives and love in their heart for others.”

