Need help finding Days of our Lives?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 marks the transition for Days of our Lives from NBC broadcast television to Peacock.

You can learn more about Peacock and the transition on the Peacock TV website .

Additional information about how you can watch Days of our Lives is available by calling the Days of our Lives Customer Care line at 855-597-1827.

Monday’s show marks the premiere of the 58th season of the show.

Each show is available by 5 a.m. CT every weekday.

Peacock has a special officer through the month of September. For Peacock Premium, new customers are able to sign up for just $1.99 per month of $19.99 for one year.

More information about Days of our Lives is available online .

