Need help finding Days of our Lives?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 marks the transition for Days of our Lives from NBC broadcast television to Peacock.
You can learn more about Peacock and the transition on the Peacock TV website.
Additional information about how you can watch Days of our Lives is available by calling the Days of our Lives Customer Care line at 855-597-1827.
Monday’s show marks the premiere of the 58th season of the show.
Each show is available by 5 a.m. CT every weekday.
Peacock has a special officer through the month of September. For Peacock Premium, new customers are able to sign up for just $1.99 per month of $19.99 for one year.
More information about Days of our Lives is available online.
