Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announces events marking 100th anniversary of first Negro League World Series

Bob Kendrick, president of Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, announced events surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Negro League World Series, first held in 1924.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 21, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bob Kendrick, president of Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, announced events surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Negro League World Series, first held in 1924.

Kendrick made the announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from the Field of Legends at the museum, in Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine Jazz District.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick

The first Negro League World Series featured the Kansas City Monarchs and the Hilldale Daisies of Darby, Pennsylvania (outside of Philadelphia), with the Monarchs coming out victorious.

Wednesday, Kendrick said the anniversary celebration will include events both in Kansas City and across the country. Merchandise will also mark the anniversary, with proceeds going toward the museum.

