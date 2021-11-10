Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, U.S. Mint reveal commemorative coin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the United States Mint hosted a ceremony Wednesday revealing the Negro Leagues Centennial Commemorative Coins to honor the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

The 100th anniversary of the league happened in 2020, and the NLBM began the process of pursuing the coin legislation in 2019, according to a release.

"The Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump last year," the release said. "The bipartisan legislation was led by U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Tim Kaine (Va.), along with U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver and Steve Stivers (Ohio)."

Blunt attended the ceremony at the museum Wednesday.

The commemorative coins are scheduled to be issued in 2022 and will be of no cost to taxpayers.

"After the U.S. Treasury has recouped all its costs for designing and minting the coins, funds will be distributed in support of the NLBM," the release said "The coins could generate as much as $6 million in support of the NLBM."