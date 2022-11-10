Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's Bob Kendrick will flip switch at 93rd Plaza lighting ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick will flip the switch at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 24.

“I’m tremendously honored and humbled to represent the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the indelible spirit of Buck O’Neil at this annual celebration,” Kendrick said in a statement. “This is not only an opportunity to help usher in the holiday season but to also illuminate our great museum and cap off our Thanks A Million, Buck/Hall of Fame festivities.”

The 93rd annual lighting ceremony will also feature live music from The Elders and Quixotic as well as the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan. From 5-8 p.m. at the corner of Nichols and Broadway, the caravan will offer free holiday photos with Santa Claus and complimentary Coca-Cola.

Country Club Plaza organizers say the best views of the ceremony are along Nichols Road Between Pennsylvania and Broadway.

Free parking is also available at:

Valencia Garage, on the north side of 47th Street and Pennsylvania

Balcony Garage, on Wornall near 46th Street

Seville Garage, on 47th Street between Jefferson and Summit

Time Building Garage, north of True Food Kitchen on Pennsylvania

Pre-festivities begin at 5 p.m. Kendrick will light the Plaza around 6:55 p.m. before post-ceremony festivities commence.

In honor of the Plaza's 100th anniversary, the lights will stay on through mid-January.