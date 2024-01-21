Neighbors frustrated with trash pileup after KCMO postponed or canceled regular pickup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cold weather in Kansas City, Missouri, has led the city to postpone or cancel its regular trash pickups. Some neighbors says they are frustrated because trash is piling up outside their homes.

Chris Smith, who lives in the Northland, says their pickups are always on Fridays, but he alleges it is often inconsistent and he gets no notice of changes from the city.

“On the 11th, the City of Kansas City put a thing on their Facebook page — said that they had resumed trash pick up on the 12th, and nobody ever showed up so our trash stayed out here," he said. "We got two weeks worth of trash and then now what, three weeks worth of trash before they show back up?”

Smith said when he called the city, they told him to give them by the end of the day but never showed.

“If nobody shows up by 4 (p.m.), you’re just without answers until Monday comes around,” Smith said.

The wind has been blowing around some of the trash, as well. Cars are driving over bags, spilling the contents all over the roads near Brighton Avenue.

Smith is concerned about wild animals coming to his front yard.

“Any food byproducts or anything left in there is gonna start stinking, so now I gotta find some place to store it at,” Smith said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to KCMO on Saturday for a comment on this issue and was told trash collection will resume on Monday, Jan. 22nd.

“Due to sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below negative 15, it is not safe for employees to work under these environmental conditions. The safety of our employees is of the utmost importance. We thank residents for their understanding.” — The City of Kansas City, Missouri

Mary and Rick Belcourt said hauling the trash back and forth from the street has been inconvenient, especially at their age, but they understand these weather conditions have been difficult for everyone.

“You know, they are having to drive trucks that they don’t ordinarily drive and they have streets that they don’t ordinarily do and stuff,” Mary Belcourt said.

More than anything, Smith hopes going forward there will be better communication. His fingers are crossed the city will come earlier than his next scheduled pickup.

“I just left it out cause I’ve seen them come on a different day. They won’t tell you what day they’re gonna come,” Smith said.

