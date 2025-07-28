Neighbors recall helping victims of deadly Family Dollar collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 68-year-old man is dead and three others are injured after the facade of a Family Dollar store collapsed Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The collapse happened just before 3 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Broadway, sending emergency crews rushing to the scene where multiple victims were trapped.

"I felt so much for the people that were trapped in there, there was nothing I could do," said Victor Scott, a neighbor and shopper who was one of the first bystanders to help clear the rubble.

Jason Gould/KSHB Victor Scott

Scott told me he heard a loud boom and immediately knew it was the store collapsing.

The facade failure killed a 68-year-old man, left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition, and injured two others. All of those injured were outside the building when the collapse occurred.

Residents told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa that there were also people trapped inside the building following the collapse.

Brian Luton/Jason Gould/KSHB Scanner traffic and first responders on scene at a partial building collapse at a Family Dollar.

First responders were able to safely escort them out of the building.

Scott said the victim who died was his neighbor – a soft-spoken, hardworking, kind man.

Jason Gould/KSHB

"The situation could've been avoided," Scott said. "I pray for those that lost a loved one, a friend, I hope the best for everyone."

Many neighbors in the area expressed frustration, saying they saw warning signs before the collapse. Residents who live nearby took pictures and provided copies to KSHB 41 on Sunday morning showing a noticeable lean in the store's entryway facade.

Rob Dixon/Neighbor Residents near Family Dollar on Broadway in Kansas City shared images taken Sunday morning of the a leaning entrance facade, that ultimately collapsed, injuring three and killing one.

Multiple neighbors told KSHB 41, prior to Sunday afternoon's incident, management was been seen assessing the building, presumably to address potential structural issues.

"This morning when I went over to the store I noticed that the cracking had opened up another three inches," Scott said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Family Dollar partial collapse

As the investigation continues and more questions remain unanswered, residents like Scott are left to reflect on the tragedy that struck so close to home.

"It could've been me," Scott said.

KSHB 41 reached out to Family Dollar for comment but has not yet received a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

