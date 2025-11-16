Neighbors shocked after deadly Osage Co. shooting involving law enforcement officers

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

A quiet neighborhood was shaken Saturday when a shooting involving multiple law enforcement officers left one suspect dead and several officers wounded at a home in Osage County.

For more than 20 years, John and Heather Roberts have lived down the street from the family at 11222 S. Topeka Ave — the house where the shooting happened.

"Wonderful, strong Christian family. They're just good people," Heather said. "I just would've never imagined him doing something like this."

KSHB Roberts

The "him" she is referring to is Stephen McMillan, 22.

The KBI identified McMillan as the suspect accused of shooting three Osage County Sheriff's deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

McMillan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His grandfather was also shot in the incident. He’s expected to recover.

"I don't know what happened with him exactly, but I love the family. They're great people," Heather said.

"Shocking" is the word they used to describe their Saturday.

KSHB Roberts

"I couldn't tell you the last time anything close to this happened in Carbondale," John said. "Just a shocker. You see this everywhere else, just not at home."

They say it's a tight-knit community.

"Every time I answered the phone, I had three or four calls beeping in as I was answering," John said.

They say they are praying for the officers.

"I want them all to be okay," Heather said.

—