Neighbors volunteer to clean up Kansas City, Missouri, city parks after 4th of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation crews worked through the city Wednesday, cleaning up after Fourth of July celebrations.

One group of workers reported they filled 100 bags of trash by noon.

“I wouldn’t mind if they had it stacked against the trashcan neatly,” said Les Brown, resident of the Gillham neighborhood. “But they are leaving it just scattered all over the place.”

Brown lives up the road from Gillham Park and frequently picks up trash in the area, but he said Wednesday’s cleanup was worse than expected.

“I probably should have brought a blower. I didn’t think this turf right here would be this filthy,” Brown said. “But I’m going to do it with my hands, I am going to get it up the best I can.”

The parks and recreation department said all available crews worked to pick up trash Wednesday and may be back out again July 6 if more residents chose to set off fireworks.

Eight-year parks veteran Artis Rollins believes 2023’s cleanup was easier than past years, only in part due to cooler weather.

“It’s not as bad. It’s not bad," Rollins said. "Past years, it has been horrible. This year, it’s not that bad.”

The city said if any residents would like to volunteer to pick up trash at any time of the year, they can contact the department for details.

—