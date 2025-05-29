Neighbors weigh in on new convenience store's alcohol license on Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday is the deadline for neighbors to provide input on whether a new convenience store on Troost Avenue should be allowed to sell alcohol.

Interim President of the Troost Plateau Neighborhood Association, Ashley Carlson, has already cast her vote.

“Having a liquor store so close to family-friendly spaces, to places where kids are, is really concerning,” Carlson said. “Who wants that next to their kids' school or park?”

In addition to her, property owners within 250 feet of the main entrance of the store have a chance to weigh in on the decision.

Frontier School of Excellence is one of them.

The school’s spokesperson, Jennifer Gray, said they "trust that the decision-making process will take into account the importance of maintaining a positive environment for the students and the surrounding community."

“We believe it is important to consider how the presence of any new business, including a liquor store, may impact the local community, including our students,” Gray said.

The school is close enough to vote but not close enough to prevent the convenience store from selling liquor.

According to the Kansas City Code of Ordinances, a sales-by-drink tavern or Carry On Liquor (C.O.L.) license “is likely to interfere with or be detrimental to the rights or interests of the neighboring community" if the establishment is located within 300 feet of a church or school, unless it is in an exception area.

According to John Harbrucker, assistant manager for Regulated Industries, the school is more than 300 feet from the store.

“We kind of measure from the nearest point of the church or school to the nearest point of the liquor-licensed business. If it's over 300 feet, it would not be an issue,” Harbrucker said.

According to him, the final decision is made by the Regulated Industries Manager, considering many factors, including neighbors' input.

“It makes no sense to me. Many neighbors I've spoken with feel that it's problematic to sandwich both of those entities [charter school and preschool] with another convenience store that sells liquor,” said neighbor Ben Heinlein.

Increased traffic, loitering, and unsafe behavior are some of the neighbors' concerns.

“For what we're trying to grow in this area, with all the new restaurants and all the great places for people to gather, it just seems antithetical to what we've been trying to bring forth in the neighborhood,” said neighbor Vincent Gauthier.

We reached out to Planet Mart.

Richard Bryant, the store's lawyer, stated that his client "has a reputation for working with the community" and "maintaining clean establishments."

According to him, they are not optimistic that they will be able to sell liquor at the store at this point. He added that even if they can't obtain the liquor license, his client will still proceed with opening a convenience store.

“They do plan on coming back to the neighbors at some point in the future, after they have demonstrated that they are a good neighbor, and asking for approval to sell liquor. Until then, they ask that area residents provide input on products they would like to see offered at the store,” Bryant wrote in a statement.

“We're not against business. We encourage business — we will support local businesses as long as they're meeting local needs,” Gauthier said.

According to the city, a final decision should be announced in the upcoming days.

