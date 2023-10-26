Nelle Belle's Diner 'elated' to see UAW reach deal with Ford

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dark clouds are gone, and the sun is now shining on Nelle Belle's Diner.

"I am just elated to know that things are going to be good for everybody going forward," said Larry Barrera, an employee at the diner.

The Ford plant in Claycomo was able to weather the national strike storm, after a tentative agreement was reached between the Union and Ford. But, that doesn't mean everyone got out unscathed.

"We have seen less of the [Ford] employees," Barrera said. "A lot of them are staying or they’re taking their meals to work to save dollars, because they didn’t know whether they’ve been going on strike or not."

Barrera said it's affected them economically. About a third of Nelle Belle's business comes from Ford employees and UAW members.

"Had it shut down, then it would’ve been a huge loss to every family business in the village of Claycomo," Barrera said.

Nelle Belle's was preparing for the worst, like cutting their already low prices, but they would never cut their support for the union.

"We were prepared to feed them if they went on the line," Barrera said. "We were going to do whatever we could to support them."

It's not over just yet. Right up the road, UAW Local 249 is getting ready for more negotiations.

"We want to continue to see investments inside the plant," said Claycomo Ford Plant Chairman Jim Fisher. "We have some different issues with pay, with cleanup, but we’re optimistic we can get that stuff resolved over the next couple of days."

Fisher explained the local negotiation team is heading to Detroit to meet with the National Ford Department. They hope to make a decision, send it to membership and have a ratification meeting next Sunday, November 7 for the final vote.

Regardless, today was a good day, for Nelle Belle's and it's customers. Barrera said no sooner was the announcement made on the agreement than they saw more business over the last few weeks.

"You can tell that the weight off their shoulders had been changed," Barrera said. "I think it was a day of celebration."