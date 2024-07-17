Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Chiefs working on lawn restoration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier this summer, the Kansas City Chiefs looked to one of the city’s most revered settings to help the team celebrate its Super Bowl LVIII title.

Over a series of weeks, workers set up several event spaces on the south lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. It was part of the build-up to the Chiefs' ring ceremony on the evening of June 13.

Since then, the team has been working with the museum to bring the south lawn and sidewalk back to its original condition.

The museum said Wednesday that though work continues, the summer heat hasn’t been ideal for reseeding, so certain parts of the restoration process won’t start until the fall.

“We anticipate the lawn restoration to be fully complete in the coming months,” a museum spokesperson said Wednesday.

In the meantime, the museum is hosting its annual lawn party from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, on the south lawn and south across Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard into Theis Park.

