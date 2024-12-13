Nelson-Atkins Museum selects 6 worldwide architect finalists for $170M expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has selected six architect finalists from a pool of nearly 200 applicants for its $170 million expansion on the institute grounds.

Hundreds of Kansas Citians and architects alike packed the Nelson-Atkins on Thursday night to get a glimpse of who will design the expansion.

Kansas City architect Mara Landoni was one of the 182 applicants from 30 different countries.

"We're thinking about the future, what's ahead for us and what's ahead for Kansas City," Landoni said.

Though Landoni's team project wasn't picked as one of the six finalists, she's excited to see how the new building fits into her neighborhood.

"I think there is a huge potential to really connect, almost create this intervention that really starts to pull in the energy from the outside into the museum in a more contemporary sort of twist," Landoni said.

Landoni's son, Nico Rose, hopes it blends new favorites with the classics.

"I like the thought of being there in person instead of being wrapped up in your phone all the time," Rose said. "I think it's good to be able to escape and see some cool art."

Six finalists showed a sold out auditorium why they're qualified to do the job.

Kengo Kuma & Associates from Tokyo, Renzo Piano Building Workshop from Italy, Selldorf Architects from New York, Studio Gang from Chicago, Weiss/Manfredi from New York and WHY Architecture from Los Angeles all presented on their previous expertise and designs around the world.

They'll now design prototype models of their ideas for the Nelson-Atkins.

"You're refining a vision that between the architects, they will bring their professional way of looking at things and we will bring our needs," museum director and CEO Julian Zugazagoitia said. "That dialogue will refine a process."

Like art, the expansion vision changes with the architects.

However, Zugazagoitia explained they would like a restaurant, interactive exhibits, a photography studio and a blackbox theatre.

"We have had so many successes in festivals and the exhibitions, that is what has propelled the need and the opportunity to grow," Zugazagoitia said. "But it is also the energy we're seeing in Kansas City."

The energy from a night with the architects will push into spring 2025, when the model designs are revealed.

"I'm just super excited about the museum putting this energy into our community," Landoni said. "It's already a landmark institution and to be so thoughtful and wanting to channel more of that energy is really encouraging."

