Nelson-Atkins wins painting on loan from Philadelphia for winning Super Bowl wager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A classic work of art will be temporarily on display at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art this spring, and it's all thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nelson-Atkins backed the Chiefs in Museum Bowl 2023 — a Super Bowl LVII wager against the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA), which bet on its hometown team to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As for the stakes, one work of art from each museum was on the line.

Thanks to the Chiefs' victory, Thomas Eakins' painting "Sailing" is expected to arrive to Kansas City on loan in time for the NFL Draft on April 27.

"We look forward to welcoming the PMA contingent to the Nelson-Atkins and will make good on our promise to treat them to fantastic barbecue while they are here,” Nelson Atkins Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia said in a written statement. “While both the Chiefs and the Eagles played an excellent and very entertaining game, we were delighted the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.”

PMA CEO and Director Sasha Suda extended a congratulations to Kansas City for the Super Bowl victory.

“Our Eakins will arrive with wind in its sail, and it will be a pleasure to share this Philadelphia treasure with our Kansas City friends,” Suda said.

If the Eagles had won Super Bowl LVII, the Nelson-Atkins planned to loan Raphaelle Peale's "Venus Rising from the Sea - A Deception," as Peale was from Philadelphia.

