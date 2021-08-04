Nelson's Flavorades receives donation to keep business moving

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — When hot summer days hit Kansas City, Kansas, Nelson's Flavorades is busy.

"We've been very busy," Founder of Nelson's Flavorades, Nelson McConnell said.

He set up shop at J.C. Harmon High School, which was holding a vaccination event.

Several people lined up for the flavorful lemonade.

Nelson said he's received feedback from several places, hoping to try some of his popular drinks.

"We're getting calls from Louisiana, Texas," McConnell said. "All around the world really."

McConnell recently received a van for his business, a donation from Edgar Galicia.

"Right now we using like three cars. Now we can bring it all to that one van that would save gas and mileage," McConnell said. "It feels amazing. I'm very thankful for the supporters and my support team, my mom, my dad and my grandma."

He also thanks his mentors at E-Ship Rising, a program dedicated to providing course training on how to start a business for Wyandotte County youth.

"They've got a great business class," McConnell said.

At the J.C. Harmon event, McConnell also talked with other businesses, like Betty Rae's Ice Cream. McConnell is hoping to team up with the ice cream shop in the future.

For more information on Nelson's business, check out Nelson's Flavorades Facebook page.