Network outage impacting businesses across the world

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Our IT and Engineering teammates have been working all night to restore service to our local critical systems after a Global Technology issue involving Microsoft/Crowdstrike.

Scripps News ran on KSHB 41 until about 5:35a this morning. Then we were able to get our Local News on the air.

This affected many of our stations across the company – and some of our competitors as well.

Obviously, this is having an impact beyond our business with some airlines at a full ground stop, banks & other essential services interrupted.

https://www.scrippsnews.com/us-news/hospitals-banks-airlines-scramble-to-provide-service-during-internet-outage