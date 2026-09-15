KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Nevada family packed up and moved to the Kansas City area — partly for a job, but mostly because they are big, big Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Nevada family moves to Kansas City to be part of Chiefs Kingdom

Michelle Miller and her husband, John, have been Chiefs fans for 20 years. It took them nearly a decade to attend their first game at Arrowhead.

Her husband, John, found enjoyment watching games from the comfort of their home. After some convincing, they became season ticket holders and began traveling from Carson City, Nevada, to Chiefs home games on weekends.

Last year, they spent a month in Kansas City. Now, they are putting down permanent roots here to be closer to the team.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Michelle Miller

"The minute I saw Jared Allen do his rodeo celebration, I thought, 'Okay I might be able to get into this,"' Michelle said.

Her passion for the team only grew from there.

"As the years passed, seeing players like Eric Berry and his story, just began loving it even more," she said.

Michelle described the Chiefs fan community as unlike anything she had experienced before.

KSHB 41/Michelle Miller Michelle Miller and family

"Now that I'm here and I've been at games, there's something about the community that is Chiefs Kingdom is unlike anything other I've experienced in my entire life," she explained.

The move also made financial sense.

The family said Kansas City offered a more cost-efficient lifestyle, including a lower cost of living compared to Nevada. John said the decision to leave Nevada was already made — Kansas City was simply the only destination Michelle considered.

KSHB 41/Michelle Miller Michelle Miller

"We were done with Nevada anyway so she found another job," he said. "She only looked here, there were no other options. We were going to Missouri or Kansas."

John, who grew up in California surrounded by Raiders fans, and said he went in the opposite direction and his love for the Chiefs grew from there. He admits, however, that his fandom does not quite match his wife's.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB John Miller

"I am not as nutty as she is, like I love the team, but I would've never done all this," John said.

Michelle has built a following on social media, where she posts Chiefs content under the handle @NFLgirlPhD on TikTok. She breaks down the game and franchise news, using her PhD in industrial and organizational psychology.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Michelle Miller and Family

Her following has grown so much, she participated in stadium festivities for content creators ahead of Monday night's home opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

John described his wife's all-in approach simply.

"She does everything full in, she doesn't know how to stop," he said.

For Michelle, Arrowhead Stadium is more than a football venue.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Michelle Miller and her family packed up and moved to Kansas City, for a job, but primarily to be closer to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This is my Disney World," she said.

The family is currently in a temporary living situation while they wait to move into their permanent home. Michelle said the transition already feels right.

"This oddly feels like a home away from home, because this is where we have been coming to vacation essentially for the last several years. It just all seems to click," she added as they walked into Arrowhead Stadium. "Every morning that I wake up I can't believe this is my life, that I get to do what I love with the people that I love the most."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

