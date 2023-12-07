'Never even worried about it': OP resident details experience with 'porch pirates'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the holiday season, thieves, or "porch pirates," are more likely to target doorsteps, looking for packages to steal.

And while these instances typically affect homes, one woman who lives in an apartment said she's familiar with the issue.

Debbie Herrman can track her front door activity from her smartwatch. Recently, her daughters encouraged her to get a camera installed after two of her packages were stolen.

"You don’t think it’s a big deal, and then when it happens to you, you’re like, well, it is a big deal because that’s my own money going down the drain," Herrman said.

The Overland Park resident's apartment complex backs up to a public trail, so she's used to seeing strangers walk by her front door. But in the 5 1/2 years she's lived there, she's never experienced this.

"I was like nothing, nothing, and now I’m a little more careful, and it stinks, but now I’m a lot more careful," Herrman said.

Now, she's hesitant to have anything delivered. Instead, she'll pick things up from the store directly.

"I mean, I just stinks, it really does, especially this time of year," Herrman said. "Especially if you got little kids, you’re ordering packages or your little kids presents are coming from grandma and grandpa or something. It’s just really sad."

Herrman thinks her new camera has deterred thieves. She uses it to watch out for her neighbors, too.

"Overall, I do feel safe here, but I do have that little bit of nervousness now that I didn’t have before," Herrman said.

As a single woman, the camera makes her feel more secure, knowing she can easily see who's at her front door.

Porch pirate prevention

Some homeowners have taken to getting lock boxes to make sure their packages are secure.

Kansas City, Missouri, police also suggest residents:

