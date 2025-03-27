New 3-year contract approved for KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School board members of Kansas City Public Schools unanimously approved a new three-year contract Wednesday for Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier.

Collier will lead the district through the 2027-28 school year, according to a news release from the school district.

Kansas City Missouri Public Schools District Dr. Jennifer Collier, KCPS Superintendent, with district students



"The board has seen steady improvements from KCPS during Dr. Collier's tenure, resulting in meeting goals and expectations important to the families of Kansas City's children," KCPS School Board Chair Rita Cortes stated in the district's news release. "Dr. Collier and her staff have built on the full accreditation received in January 2022 to make meaningful progress in student literacy, college & career readiness, enrollment growth and many other key areas.

Collier said in the news release she's honored to continue to lead "such a committed community of students, talented educators and staff."

She's been working in the district for 25 years, serving as a teacher, assistant principal, and other positions before being named interim superintendent for the 2022 school district and the full-time superintendent in March 2023.

