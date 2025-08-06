New affordable housing complex in Kansas City fully booked before opening

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

A new affordable housing complex in Kansas City's West Blue Valley neighborhood is already fully booked before its Monday opening, highlighting the critical need for affordable housing in the area.

The Villa View Apartments , a project by Guadalupe Centers , offers 50 units of mixed-income housing, where some apartments are offered at market rate while others are priced based on how a renter's income compares to the area median income.

"It's really hard to find affordable living, especially in the market right now," said Isabella Fiore, Villa View resident.

Fiore is moving from the Columbus Park area due to rising costs. When asked about her financial concerns, she pointed to housing expenses as a primary source of anxiety.

"I think it is a lot of the time is rent prices and stuff like that," Fiore said.

Her experience reflects a broader trend, as 47% of adults report housing costs as a major source of stress, according to a recent AP survey .

Beto Lopez, Guadalupe Centers president and CEO, explained the complex was designed with young professionals in mind, particularly teachers who work at the neighboring school .

"There's a demand for this all over the place, and we get to chip away and be part of the solution," Lopez said.

The project utilized federal and state low-income housing tax credits along with private partners to make the development possible.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, who campaigned on increasing affordable housing, praised the initiative while encouraging similar projects throughout the city.

"This is something that we are able to do and see everywhere," he said. "Kansas City is not better long term until we are building opportunities for everyone."

For new residents like Fiore, the complex represents more than just her own housing.

"So it's nice to see a new place be affordable, where a lot of the time it's not," Fiore said.

Residents will begin moving in next week.

