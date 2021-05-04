New barbecue festival touches down at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new barbecue festival will touch down at Arrowhead Stadium this summer.

Arrowhead Events and Eximius Productions announced Tuesday that the Kansas City BBQ Festival (KCQ) will take place July 9-11 in the stadium parking lots.

Matt Kenny, executive vice president of Arrowhead Operations and Events for the Kansas City Chiefs, said in a news release that KCQ is a “celebration of award-winning barbecue” locally and nationwide.

“We’re excited to be partnering with several barbecue powerhouses on this event,” Kenny said. “It will feel like pre-game tailgating as the parking lots fill with the barbecue fragrance we know so well.”

Local staples like Joe’s Kansas City and Plowboys BBQ will be featured alongside Black’s BBQ (Lockhart, Texas), Sugarfire Smokehouse (St. Louis) and several other styles from across the country.

The festival is expected to feature drinks, live music and BBQ tutorials and demonstrations. Admission will be free for all ages. However, “pit pass” tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on May 11 through Ticketmaster .

Organizers plan to work with public health officials to ensure safety measures are in place due to COVID-19.