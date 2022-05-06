New book guides readers to scavenger hunt across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new book uses hundreds of rhyming riddles to guide readers to hidden treasures across the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The book, Kansas City Scavenger: The Ultimate Guide to Kansas City’s Hidden Treasures, will be available for purchase Monday, May 9, 2022.

Sisters Anne and Leslie Kniggendorf spent one year researching locations to include in the scavenger hunt and writing the 330 corresponding riddles. Anne is a professional writer, she published Secret Kansas City in 2020. Anne said Leslie added the comedy necessary for all the book’s clues.

Here’s an example of one clue: “George Washburn designed 13 of these; the one in Paola is sure to please. With Carthage limestone for the foundation, it’s a standout building anywhere in the nation.”

It refers to the Miami County Courthouse in Paola, Kansas. It’s one of architect George Washburn’s more famous projects, which illustrates the Romanesque style of the time.

Anne admitted her research for the book forced her to adopt a new perspective on her hometown.

“Whether it’s in a place like Shawnee, where I actually live, or visiting other towns, I do look at everything a little bit differently,” she said. “I’m more likely to look down low, at what’s happening down here because there are often strange things in sidewalks, things embedded. Or there are things way up high on buildings you may not notice normally.”

The book is spiral-bound and includes space for note-taking. The designers hope readers treat it more as an activity book, maybe even something to keep in the car and refer to when visiting a new part of the metro.

Kansas City Scavenger will sell for $20.95. It will be available at most book stores and certain Kansas City-specific retail stores. You can also buy it directly from Anne’s website, and she’ll autograph the copy before shipping it.