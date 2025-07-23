KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Two new women-owned businesses have opened on Grain Valley's Main Street this summer, helping to fill a previously vacant strip and bringing more local options to residents.

New businesses find home on Grain Valley's Main Street, bringing local options to residents

The Local Table and Bar, owned by Amy Bates and Stephanie Tarantola, has seen steady business since opening in June, with lunch rushes becoming the norm.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Amy Bates and Stephanie Tarantola, co-owners of The Local Table and Bar.

"They're coming together, they're sitting at a table, they're talking, they're communicating. That's really, I think we both had this dream for a long time, but then when we came together and saw what we could do together as a team, and then the people that are in Grain Valley are great regulars," Bates said.

"Just the support we have has made it really good," Tarantola said.

The pair chose Main Street because Grain Valley is home, and they've noticed the city's efforts to revitalize the downtown area.

"I think downtown is really trying to grow. The mayor of the town and the committee of downtown is really trying to bring that small town feel, but still with growth, like still opportunities," Bates said.

Just down the road, Main Street Sweets opened a couple of weeks ago, offering ice cream and sweet treats to the community. Co-owners Samantha Lockwood and Loren Tyler also chose the location because of their connection to the area.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Loren Tyler and Samantha Lockwood, co-owners of Main Street Sweets.

"We both live here in town. We've raised our kids here in town, and it just seemed perfect when it came up," Lockwood said.

The ice cream shop has already experienced overwhelming community support.

"The first day, we had a wraparound line inside and out room only, and the line was out the door," Tyler said.

Both businesses emphasize the importance of community support in a small town.

"Everybody coming in just to say hi and try it out," Lockwood said.

So far this year, Grain Valley has registered 48 new businesses with the city, including these two new Main Street establishments.