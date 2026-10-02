New chess park coming to Rock Island Bridge Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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A new chess park is coming to Kansas City, Missouri! It'll be located at Rock Island Bridge.

Chess Park opens at Rock Island Bridge

The Kansas City Chess Park will be located on the bridge’s West Truss and will feature permanent game tables overlooking the Kansas River.

There will be a grand opening on Saturday at Rock Island Bridge at 11:30 a.m. It's free and for all ages.

Rock Island Bridge Creative Program Directors, Kate White and Skiggity are behind the idea and say it's an opportunity for people all across the community to meet new people, while enjoying camaraderie, education and a little trash talk.

"We were like we have the perfect venue, it sits over the state line," Skiggity said. "It connects two states, two communities, whatever age you are, you can come out and play for free and meet people."

"We've hidden these little orange and blue chess pieces around town," Kate White said. "Basically when people find them and bring them to the opening, they'll be randomly paired against an opposite color piece and get to play the first game."

After Saturday's grand opening, hours the park will be open are:

Sunday through Thursday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

You can bring your own chess board and pieces if you want, however you don't have to! Once you arrive, you'll be provided with a bag of magnetic chess pieces and play on the table that already has the board in place.

They say those who want to play are able to play as long as they want.

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