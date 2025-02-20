New 'conceptual' renderings show additional visions of the Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza confirmed two hand-drawn renderings Thursday that a spokesperson for the shopping center called "conceptual ideas."

The hand-drawn renderings show an office tower at the intersection of Nichols Road and Jefferson Street where plans for a Nordstrom store had fallen through back in 2022.

The renderings also show two smaller commercial buildings at the northeast corner of Nichols and Broadway Street and angle parking along both sides of Nichols.

Dallas-based firm Highland Park Village Management released renderings of the Plaza through OMNIPLAN last September.

Those renderings, which featured a mix of 3D and hand-drawn models, included an update on the building at 450 Nichols Road with outdoor seating added to the west side of the building and an upgraded exterior design.

