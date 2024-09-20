HP Village reveals new renderings of reimagined Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The vision of what the new Country Club Plaza will look like after a change in ownership has just gotten a little bit clearer.

Highland Park Village Management released renderings of the Plaza through OMNIPLAN on Friday, which feature a mix of 3D and hand-drawn models.

Renderings include an update on the building at 450 Nichols Road with outdoor seating added to the west side of the building and an upgraded exterior design.

“As we continue to work toward a master plan for the Country Club Plaza and envision what this crown jewel of our community can become, these renderings serve merely as initial thoughts and ideas that we are currently evaluating and testing," said Drew Steffen, president and CEO of HP Village Management.

The Dallas-based firm officially finalized its purchase of the Plaza back in July, months after reports came out of the firm's interest in obtaining the property.

